Priscilla Block Aims to Make Industry Success Out of Her “Organized Chaos”

CMT Next Women of Country member Priscilla Block is already a virally notable country performer. Now, in the midst of learning more of “who she is,” she tells RADIO.com that she intends to “stay true to [herself].” “I think just being a woman in country music, I thought that I had to sound a certain way or look a certain way,” Block continues. “I think it’s so important to be who you are, own it, and stay in your lane.”

Block hasn’t always been so self-assured along her path. “It’s kind of funny. When I first moved to town, I wanted to be Taylor Swift. If you listen to old videos of me, I sounded just like Taylor Swift. I would sing just like her. I think as time went on, I started writing a lot and found my own thing. But I think I pull a lot of inspiration from Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves… yeah.”

Regarding her next industry steps, Block’s flying by the seat of her pants into an exciting future. “I’m looking to make ’HotMess’ a new word, she says. “I just am, you know. Always flying by the seat of my pants, and I’m either laughing or crying. It also depends on what I’m drinking! I could go either which way! I’m so blessed to have people that are keeping my stuff straight because I can’t.”

Though no live show dates have been announced in Block’s immediate future, she has recently signed with Fletcher Foster’s F2 Entertainment Group for management and Creative Artists Agency for bookings. This follows her 2020 label signing to Mercury Nashville/Universal Music Group Nashville.