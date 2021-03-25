Premiere: David Tucker Overlooks Relationship Red Flags in “Lyin'” Video

</noscript> </div>

Newcomer David Tucker’s debut “Lyin'” is a catchy pop-country track about a guy so in love with someone that he’s willing to overlook some potential red flags in the relationship.

In the song, he suspects that his girlfriend has other motives for a trip to Texas, other than picking up a few things from an old residence and tying up some lose ends.

I don’t care if you’re lyin’/as long as you’re lyin’ next to me, he sings.

Tucker penned the song with Quint Collins and producer Jake Saghi. Tucker and Saghi also played every instrument on the track, which is the first in a series of songs he plans to release, leading up to a five-song EP. The video was directed by Doltyn Snedden.

Tucker told CMT about filming the video for “Lyin’,” including a harrowing moment for the video’s producer.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

What a day it was! From feeling that mountain top adrenaline rush, to fighting off the freezing cold, it was a wild experience all around. Not to mention our director nearly fell off the cliffs while shooting, which scared us all half to death!

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think it really captures the feeling of knowing there is someone you care so much for, that you’re able to look over the downfalls and struggles, just to have them next to you at the end of the day.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope it lets them know this is just the beginning. We’ve got a lot more coming their way soon!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing something new is always an exciting moment. It was definitely an overwhelming feeling to see all of the hard work and dedication put into this video pay off. Watching the story and song come to life was a feeling I’ll never forget!