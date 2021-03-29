Trisha Yearwood Guest Stars on Mitch Rossell’s Emotional New Single “Ran Into You”

</noscript> </div>

Back from an unfortunate bout with COVID-19 is Trisha Yearwood, whose latest vocal offering is a duet with Mitch Rossell on the new single “Ran Into You.” The Grand Ole Opry member and three-time Grammy winner joins East Tennessee-born singer-songwriter Rossell on his first release of 2021.

“When we cut ’Ran into You,’ I knew there was something special about it,” Rossell tells PEOPLE Magazine. “The chorus melody lends itself to a really cool and distinct harmony part, and I knew if I could just get Trisha’s voice on it, it would take it over the top.”

Yearwood adds, “I’ve been a Mitch Rossell fan since the first time I heard his voice…I think it was the song ’Ask Me How I Know,’ which he wrote and [her husband] Garth [Brooks] recorded.”

“I’ve been waiting patiently for him to ask me to sing on one of his records, ha! He finally did. I absolutely love ’Ran into You.’ It was a joy to sing with Mitch, and I can’t get the song out of my head. That’s a good sign!”

“Ask Me How I Know,” from 2017, was a significant hit for Brooks and Rossell. The track was written after the “Ran Into You” vocalist opened for Brooks on a world tour. Solely written by Rossell, the song peaked as a Billboard Country Airplay Charts number-one single, which was Brooks’ first Country Airplay chart-topper in a decade. Rossell has also penned the 2018 single “All Day Long” for Garth, which reached the number 11 position on the Billboard Country Airplay charts.