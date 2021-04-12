PICTURES: Shania Twain Shows off New Puppy

Shania Twain’s family is growing! The “You’re Still The One” singer recently shared a sweet snapshot of her family’s new puppy, which they named Camper.

Twain’s timing was perfect, as she celebrated National Pet Day on Sunday (April 11) by sharing a photo on Instagram of herself snuggling with her fluffy new pup in front of a stunning lake setting.

“Introducing Camper!! Expect A LOT of puppy videos from here on out,” she captioned the photo, complete with a heart eyes emoji.

Twain, of course, is well known for her love of animals. During last year’s ACM special event Our Country, Twain performed acoustic renditions of her hits including “Honey I’m Home” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” while from a horse stable on her home property. One of her horses even stole the show as it nuzzled her while she performed.

In October 2020, Twain celebrated the 25-year anniversary of her album The Woman in Me by releasing a three-CD box set Diamond Edition of the project.

Released in 1995, the album contained “Any Man of Mine,” Twain’s first chart-topping country single. The album also contained hits including “You Win My Love,” “No One Needs to Know” and “(If You’re Not In It for Love) I’m Outta Here!” By the end of 1995, the album had sold 4 million copies. By 1996, the album surpassed Patsy Cline’s Greatest Hits to become the best-selling album by a female country artist—a feat that Twain’s 1997 followup project, Come On Over, would claim in 1999. By 1997, The Woman in Me had earned Diamond Status for shipments of 10 million copies, and has now sold an estimated 20 million copies.



