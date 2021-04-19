Exclusive: See Behind-the-Scenes Pics From Luke Bryan’s “Waves” Video

Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan recently released the music video for his romantic new single, “Waves,” and CMT is exclusively sharing some behind-the-scenes shots from the video.

The video’s lush beach setting was filmed in Malibu, with the video clip directed by Dano Cerny (known for his work with Diplo, Halsey, Dolly Parton, Sia, and more).

“’Waves’ is a song about kids falling in love during the summer and just all the images and everything about just how beautiful that summer love is and how the emotions just keep coming in waves,” Bryan says. “’Waves’ is kind of a play on words, and I fell in love with the song the second I heard it.”

"Waves" is featured on Bryan's recently released deluxe version of his ACM-nominated album Born Here Live Here Die Here. The album was originally released in August 2020 and notched four No. 1 hits, including "Knocking Boots," "Down To One," "What She Wants Tonight," and "One Margarita." See a few behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the video below: (Photos courtesy of Danny Varela)




