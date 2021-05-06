Premiere: Caleb Lovely’s New Video For “One Day at a Time” Had Him in Tears

</noscript> </div>

Caleb Lovely has no fear of putting his emotions on the line, as a songwriter and as an artist. That’s clear in the video for his new song, “One Day at a Time,” which centers on tight performance shots and Lovely’s stellar guitar work. Lovely says he was so intent in getting across the song’s heart and message, he was in tears at one point during filming.

Lovely, the sole writer on the track, penned the song as a way of thanking his wife Madison for being a constant source of support as he has worked to heal from childhood traumas, and as a way of highlighting the daily emotional and practical efforts that go into building a solid, time-tested relationship.

“Coming from a broken home and a less than ideal childhood, Madison has had to pick up a lot pieces and fight a lot of monsters that emerged from me after the wedding bells rang,” Lovely says. “Although I thought I could hide trauma, or put it aside, it seemed to bust down the door all too quick. That’s why this song means so much to me. I wrote it as a reminder to myself that I’m loved…for me, I’ve lived most of my life believing a lie that I’m not worthy of love or not good enough for anything or anyone.” He says his wife Madison has helped him see that he is worthy of love and acceptance.

Lovely told CMT about the making of the video, which was directed by Christian Cashmir.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

My wife Madison and I had flown down to Tampa the day before and it had been our first time traveling since everything shut down. It felt freeing yet a bit odd to be leaving my house! It was early January in Florida so the weather was perfect. I remember being extremely cold in the later outdoor scenes and I remember even more vividly pounding a large pepperoni pizza at midnight after the shoot looking out the 18th floor balcony. It was glorious! Filming a song I wrote for and about my wife with her was an experience I’ll never forget.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This song is a piano ballad love song at heart, I wanted the video to portray the intimacy and weight of the words being spoken throughout the tune. I think we were able to capture the peak of emotional adrenaline that the song delivers. At the end of the video I literally was in tears. If you look closely you’ll see me begin to cry and then immediately break into a smile before I noticed I had the film crew crying also! Such a cool moment.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope after a year and of half of doing our best to navigate life during the current state of the world, we realize truly that life is a one day at a time journey. I know that this song was written out of a state of wanting to prove to the world and myself that it’s possible to have a healthy, long-lasting relationship, for me it’s my marriage. It’s something you have to wake up and go to bed choosing daily. A lot of people promise tomorrow when we only have today. I know for Madison and I, we show up for each other and choose each other one day at a time. I know I’m going after my love one day at a time.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was pretty emotional! A lot of people think this is a song I wrote singing to my wife, but truth be told, it’s from the view of her singing to me. Coming from a broken home and a less than ideal childhood, Madison has had to pick up a lot pieces and fight a lot of monsters that emerged from me after the wedding bells rang. Although I thought I could hide trauma, or put it aside, it seemed to bust down the door all too quick. That’s why this song means so much to me. I wrote it as a reminder to myself that I’m loved..for me, I’ve lived most of my life believing a lie that I’m not worthy of love or not good enough for anything or anyone. After 28 years, I believe God has shown up through my wife to prove me wrong. Although she’s not in the video, her spirit is filled throughout. This is for her.