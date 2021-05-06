Lee Brice Reveals How He Keeps Family Time Special While on the Road

Lee Brice will be heading back out on the road soon, and after over a year of no concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s sure to have a heavy touring schedule planned for later this year. Even so, he says he and his wife Sara plan for special travel time with their three kids.

“You know, we haven’t been out a lot. So, daddy is about to hit the road pretty hard,” Lee told CMT’s Cody Alan. “So, we will probably find something really cool to do for Fall break.”

Lee sometimes brings his kids on the road with him, but says he tries to make it a special time for them.

“We really try and keep that to where it’s a special thing,” Lee said. “They think it’s a big deal to come out on the bus, and we want to keep it that way.”

He recalled one of his favorite moments with his kids on the road, when he brought his son Ryker onstage with him during a concert.

“I got Ryker out on stage during ’Boy,’ and I thought maybe he would just go ahead and get off after he said hello,” Lee recalled. “But, he just stayed right on up there high-fiving people. I was like, “Son, you have got to go!”

Brice recently earned an Academy of Country Music Award win for his part in the Carly Pearce collaboration “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”