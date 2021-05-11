Kip Moore’s Latest, ‘Good Life,’ is an Expressive, Hard-Rocking Jam

</noscript> </div>

On the heels of releasing the deluxe version of his 2020-released album Wild World, Kip Moore’s Jay Joyce-produced single “Good Life” now has a video featuring hard drums, heavy guitars, and personal, expressive lyricism.

Working with producer and co-writer Jay Joyce — familiar with his work with Eric Church and Ashley McBryde — reflects a progression for Moore. Their influence is heard in the rock-leaning influence and post-production vocal effects. “I’ve been crucified by a Baptist preacher/been face to face with the old grim reaper,” Moore sings, highlighting the more loose and wild influences upon his life-to-date. The song bears a strong similarity to Moore’s debut album Up All Night single “Reckless,” written by Couch alongside Moore and Joyce.

As an album, Wild World is an introspective artistic journey into love, freedom, peace, and maturity. Regarding the album, Moore told Music Row, “There was a lot of self-reflection on this album. There was a lot of digging deep and finding out what I’ve taken for granted and what God looks like for me, but also trying to find those simplicities and joys in everyday moments.”

Moore’s expanded version of Wild World was released in February of this year and featured four new tracks. As well, the deluxe album release was celebrated with a live stream concert from the Ryman Auditorium. The event featured a cameo from the previously mentioned McBryde and heavily focused on how the coronavirus pandemic impacted independent music clubs.

If looking to see Kip Moore live, you’re in luck, as May 28 finds him at the Starlight Drive-In in Butler, Pennsylvania, for a scheduled performance.