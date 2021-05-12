Jason Isbell Teams with Fender for Signature Model Telecaster

</noscript> </div>

Are you a country musician or fan wanting to add a greater impact to when you play noted singer-songwriter Jason Isbell’s hits like 2013’s “Cover Me Up?” Via a recent announcement by the performer regarding his newly released signature model Fender Telecaster guitar, you’re in luck.

“I think the Telecaster is probably the best guitar design of all time, just because of how durable it is and how versatile it is. I don’t know that I’ve ever played one that, if it was appropriately set up, didn’t sound good. I can always find a good tone on a Telecaster,” noted Isbell in a video regarding the announcement. As well, he highlighted another detail regarding the guitar’s construction that could yield an even broader appeal: “I didn’t want to sign my name on this guitar because I know a lot of people go on the back of the headstock. But I really wanted guitar players who had no interest in me or my music to still be interested in the instrument.”

The Telecaster has a double-bound 1959-style custom body, Chocolate Sunburst Road Worn finish, and custom pickups. As well, the sparrow-and-anchor emblem that he and wife Amanda Shires both have as a tattoo is inscribed into the body. Fender also adds, “the vintage-inspired mid-’60s “C”-shaped maple neck and 21-fret rosewood fingerboard combines with the sparkling, fiery tones of the custom Jason Isbell Telecaster Pickups and the chicken-pickin’ playability of the modified bridge to create a guitar that sounds and plays as a good as it looks.”

The Jason Isbell signature Fender Telecaster is available for purchase now via clicking this link.