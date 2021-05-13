5 Essential Darius Rucker Songs

Happy birthday to Darius Rucker, who turns 55 today (May 13)!

After his career skyrocketed in the 1990s with a string of successful Hootie & the Blowfish hits such as “Hold My Hand,” and the Diamond-certified debut project Cracked Rear View, Rucker released his first country album in 2008 with Learn to Live.

Since then, he’s earned four No. 1 albums on Billboard’s country chart, and earned nine No. 1 country radio hits. He was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2012, and in 2014, he won his third Grammy Award, for Best Solo Country Performance for his rendition of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel.”

Last year, he co-hosted the CMA Awards alongside Reba McEntire and earned his latest No. 1 hit with “Beers and Sunshine” in February. He’s working on a new album, and just released his latest single, “My Masterpiece.”

CMT takes a look at five of this artist’s most essential country tracks.

“Wagon Wheel”

This 2008 hit featuring country trio Lady A on background vocals earned Rucker an 8x multi-platinum hit, and garnered him his third Grammy win. The song is a cover of Old Crow Medicine Show’s classic, which has an interesting origin story. Bob Dylan penned the song’s chorus in 1973 and more than 20 years later, Old Crow’s Ketch Secor finishing the song by adding verses.