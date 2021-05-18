Luke Bryan Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance at His Nashville Bar

When it comes to the slate of country star-branded Nashville bars, you just never know when a country music titan might pop in to surprise patrons with an appearance.

Case in point: Luke Bryan, who surprised attendees at his Nashville bar Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink over the weekend, popping in on Friday night (May 14) for an impromptu performance.

The bar shared a brief video clip to its official Instagram page, captioning it with “When Luke Bryan LITERALLY crashes the party.” The video shows Bryan performing a cover of the Brooks & Dunn classic “Neon Moon,” as a packed crowd sings along.

B&D’s Ronnie Dunn responded to the video, commenting, “Sing it Luke! Love ya brother. Anxious to hit the road aren’t you.”

Bryan opened Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink in 2018. The 30,000-square-foot venue includes eight bars, two restaurants and three performance stages. The venue takes its name from the Route 32 Bridge that crosses the Flint River and marks the line between Worth and Lee counties in Georgia. Luke’s 32 Bridge Food+Drink was created via a partnership with TC Restaurant Group, which also operates other country artist-branded venues including Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House, Miranda Lambert’s upcoming Casa Rosa, and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen+Rooftop Bar.