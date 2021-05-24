Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour Slated to Return This Year

Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, Yola and Sturgill Simpson are also on the performance lineup

Willie Nelson will soon be on the road again–and he’s bringing plenty of his equally talented friends with him.

Nelson announced on Monday (May 24) that he will revive his popular Outlaw Music Festival Tour this year, beginning Aug. 22 in Austin, Texas. The tour’s 14 dates will wrap Oct. 24 in Wheatland, California.

Joining Nelson, 88, on the bill are Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Yola, Ida Mae and Kathleen Edwards.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” says Nelson.

Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival launched in 2016 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. That sold-out festival became so popular that it evolved into a touring franchise, welcoming artists including Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow and others in recent years.

Presale tickets for the 2021 festival dates will be available May 25 at 10 a.m. local time.