Brittney Spencer Joins Brandi Carlile for Allison Russell’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Performance

Folksy, soulful performer Allison Russell’s latest album Outside Child is an earnest, emotional journey that uses rock-infused country music to discover the silver lining under profound emotional trauma. The album’s early critical acclaim led to a recent performance of the album’s track “Nightflyer” on an edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live. For the proverbial cherry on top of the sundae, Montreal-born and Nashville-based Russell was joined on backing vocals by well-regarded singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and 2021 CMT Next Women of Country member Brittney Spencer.

The prerecorded, socially distanced performance featured Russell and Spencer in the same room with an acoustic trio. As well, Carlile was featured in a separate sound booth adding background vocals. Regarding the performance, Spencer tweeted, “the incredible and stunning Allison Russell is making her network tv debut, and Brandi Carlile & I are singing alongside her. I couldn’t be happier to see all this light shining on Allison and her music. the world is in for a real treat.”

As for the CMT-honored Spencer, 2021 has seen the Baltimore-born former Episcopal church music minister’s 2020-released Compassion EP grow in acclaim to see her perform the single “Sorrys Don’t Work No More” both alongside legendary hip-hop band The Roots, plus, recently at the Grand Ole Opry. Moreover, she’s shared writing rooms with Maren Morris, Blanco Brown, Jimmie Allen, Jason Isbell, Ashley Monroe, and more.

If wanting to see Spencer perform live, she’s just been announced for the 2021 Merlefest, from Sept. 16-19, 2021, in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. She joins an already-announced lineup including Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Jim Lauderdale, Amythyst Kiah, and others.