Music

Chase Rice Talks ‘The Album’ Project, Reuniting With Florida Georgia Line

Rice reunites with Florida Georgia Line on his hit "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen."
by 20m ago

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down tours and forced music artists off the road–but it did more than just sideline concert plans. For artists across the musical spectrum, the pandemic also shattered their best-laid plans for album releases and promotions–television and radio station promotional appearances went from in-person to being done via Zoom–if at all. And numerous album releases were delayed.

Even before the pandemic shutdowns began, Chase Rice and his team had planned to give music fans an abundance of music in 2020–just in smaller batches. The series started with the surprise drop of the seven-track Part I EP in January 2020, followed by Part II in mid-2020. The three-part series culminates with full-fledged project The Album, which released May 28, 2021.

The series’ conclusion wraps the 11 songs found on those EPs and adds four new songs, spearheaded by his Top 20 (and climbing) hit “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.,” which features Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard on vocals.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.