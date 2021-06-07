Garth Brooks Was Once Scared That Country Music Wouldn’t “Show Up for Him Again”

</noscript> </div>

2021 finds Garth Brooks in the midst of selling out six stadium dates while also recently receiving the Kennedy Center Honors. However, the legendary country music revealed to CBS This Morning that he indeed — to borrow a phrase from one of his classic song titles — found himself in a low place after taking a brief career hiatus.

“The country music audience has given you everything. Now you just simply ask them, ’I’m gonna go home and raise my babies,'” he told interviewer Gayle King. “The big surprise was never, ever thinking, you’re gonna get to be let back in. Because when you don’t know why they show up, you don’t know if they’ll show up again.”

Brooks’ three daughters — Taylor Mayne Pearl, 28; August Anna, 27; and Allie Colleen, 24 — benefitted, as few offspring of superstar parents do, from having Brooks, and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, as largely stay-at-home parents.

Continuing his storied career, the performer responsible for 16 studio albums returned in November 2020 with Fun, a release that reached the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Regarding his impressive career longevity — as spurred by an incredibly loyal fanbase — the singer-songwriter noted, “Country is the best place to be. Because, one, you have the most loyal audience there could possibly be, and they will wait for you.”

Garth Brooks kicks off his hotly anticipated tour of massive venues with a July 10 stop at Las Vegas’ brand n, 65,000+ seat Allegiant Stadium. If looking for the one — just announced — Brooks summer tour gig that has yet to sell out, head to Kansas City’s Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where tickets for that appearance go on sale on Friday, June 11th. Click here for that availability.