CMT Music Awards: Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton Earn Standing Ovation For “Friendship Train”

Mickey Guyton teamed with music legend Gladys Knight for a rendition of Gladys Knight & The Pips’ 1970s-era hit “Friendship Train” during the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 9. Breland also joined in on the uptempo classic, bringing the live audience to their feet. The three ended the song with sinewy harmonies as the audience gave them a standing ovation. Just prior to this performance, Guyton had collaborated with Breland on his track “Cross Country.”

Knight, herself known for enduring songs such as “Midnight Train To Georgia” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” was among those paying tribute to country music icon Garth Brooks recently when he was feted at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Guyton released one of the best musical projects of 2020, with her EP Bridges. The EP featured both “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?,” which takes a stark look at the lies society tells young girls, as well as her breakthrough single “Black Like Me,” which details her own story, including her experiences with racial injustice. She is set to release her full-length album, Remember Her Name, later this year.

Hosted by superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2021 “CMT Music Awards” airs Wednesday, June 9th at 8p/7c on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.