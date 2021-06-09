CMT Music Awards: Chris Stapleton, H.E.R. Bring Musical Magic With “Hold On”

</noscript> </div>

Chris Stapleton teamed up with hitmaker H.E.R. for a rendition H.E.R.’s hit song “Hold On.”

Stapleton’s signature bluesy growl provided a perfect foil for H.E.R.’s smooth, soaring voice during the performance. H.E.R. began the first verse, while Stapleton took the second, adding an extra layer of fervor, before they traded piercing blues guitar lines, each clearly reveling in the joy of performing.

H.E.R. (an acronym for Having Everything Revealed) released an eponymous album in 2017, followed by 2019’s I Used To Know Her. Since’s H.E.R.’s debut in 2013, the artist has earned hits such as “Focus,” “Best Part” (with Daniel Caesar), and “Slow Down” (wth Skip Marley).

Stapleton is a previous CMT Music Awards winner, taking home Breakthrough Video of the Year for “Fire Away” in 2016.

