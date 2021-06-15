Lauren Alaina Announces Starring Role In Hallmark Channel Film

“HallMARK your calendars. My movie with @hallmarkchannel comes our September 11th,” wrote country performer Lauren Alaina on Instagram recently. After significant teasing that she had something intriguing in the offing, Deadline.com announced that Alaina would be starring in a film titled Roadhouse Romance, a romantic comedy kicking off the network’s 2021 Fall Harvest programming.

Alaina will perform “Run” and “What Do You Think Of” — songs from a forthcoming album project in the movie, which tells the story of Lieutenant Callie Jackson (Alaina), who returns home after a military tour, and her high school sweetheart has moved on. After an encounter with a TV director passing through town, she learns that “sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of looking back.”

Alongside the film announcement, Alaina noted that she would be part of Florida Georgia Line’s “I Love My Country” tour with Russell Dickerson and Redferrin. Tickets are on sale now.

Also, Alaina recently paired with Jon Pardi at the 2021 CMT Music Awards to perform their collaboration of Alaina’s single “Getting Over Him,” the title track of Alaina’s latest EP. Performing at The Park at Harinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, it was one of the evening’s many highlights.

Regarding the track, Alaina noted to Audacy's Rockin' Country Saturday Nights, "I wrote this song with two of my friends and it was so funny, when I was listening back to this song, I said, 'It's like we just described Jon Pardi, accidentally. So I sent it to him. I think I hooked him with the 'denim on denim' line." Pardi added, "I love the attitude of it, the rowdiness of it. I think it's great for Lauren to have a song like this….it's fun and I think we all can relate to it." Marcus K. Dowling




