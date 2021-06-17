Premiere: Presley & Taylor Reveal “Don’t Even Know Your Mama” Video

</noscript> </div>

Sister duo Presley & Taylor return with a dramatic new track, “Don’t Even Know Your Mama,” penned by Tenille Arts and Adam Wheeler. The song’s protagonist ponders why she and her significant other too often relay between petty arguments and tender moments in their unsteady relationship–after all, as the duo sings, I don’t even know your mama.

The Connecticut-born duo began making trips to Nashville by their mid-teens. They eventually inked a deal with White Mustang Records and began working with producer and label exec James Stroud, known for his work with Toby Keith and Tim McGraw, among others.

Gus Black directed this clip, filled with moody black and white scenes captured in a spacious Western desert backdrop.

Presley & Taylor told CMT about the video:

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

Shooting this video with Gus Black was an unforgettable experience. We shot for two days straight in the desert. Everything about it came together beautifully, from the team that was there helping us to the magnificent sunsets and scenes that God provided.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Gus could not have portrayed the message of our song more perfectly. The desert portrays the vast loneliness one might feel being in a relationship with someone who cares more about themselves than the person they are with. Gus truly brought all of our visions to life with this video.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

To us this song is all about truly valuing yourself. We want people who listen to this song who might be in this situation to know that they do deserve the best and to not be afraid of going out and getting it.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

We were completely blown away when we first saw this video! We feel it has such a cinematic touch thanks to Gus’s incredible talent. We could not be more excited to share it with everyone.