Jimmie Allen To Perform For ‘Juneteenth: Together We Triumph’ Television Special

Jimmie Allen is set to join the ABC special event Juneteenth: Together We Triumph-A ’Soul of a Nation,’ which will air Friday, June 18. The event will honor the observance of Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.

Allen will join fellow performers Leon Bridges and Chloe Bailey (of Chloe x Halle) for the event, which Leslie Odom Jr will host.

Co-anchor Michael Strahan features a one-on-one interview with former President Barack Obama about race, resilience, and Obama’s book A Promised Land.

Several ABC News anchors and correspondents will help share an array of stories during the program. Linsey Davis will look at allyship and collaborations/partnerships seen over the past year. Kenneth Moton will highlight the struggles and discrimination Black farmers have faced and examine how funds earmarked in the stimulus package could bring aid. Zachary Kiesch will offer additional footage from his “Soul of a Nation” interview with H.E.R. Meanwhile, Steve Osunsami will highlight how Black-owned businesses and the “Buy Black Movement” endured and surged in recent years.