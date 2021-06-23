Shania Twain Lists Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Highly on List of Potential Collaborators

Shania Twain has recently noted that she’s eager to release her sixth studio album just in time to resume her live touring schedule and her Dec. 2-starting “Let’s Go” Las Vegas residency. As far as potential collaborators for said album, one could expect that the soon-to-be-married tandem of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are high on her ideal list. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Twain offered the following:

“Well my goal is to do a trio with them. So, when I think of Blake and Gwen, I think trio vocals. So that’s the first thing I wanna do,” the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” singer noted. Previously, on her Apple Music show Home Now Radio, Twain also noted in regards to her adoration of the pair, “[They are] two sweet, adorable, friendly, talented people. They belong together. I hope they stay married forever and ever and ever and ever and ever. When you set your wedding date, let me know. Even if I’m not invited, I’ll be thinking of you. I’ll be sending good thoughts your way.”

In regards to working on said album, Twain has previously stated, “I’m not procrastinating, but I do admit that COVID has created some timing issues because it’s been very difficult to get together with producers and musicians in the same room.” As well, she continues, “I’m definitely on a mission to make the best album I’ve ever made. So please be patient. I want it to be worth waiting for.”