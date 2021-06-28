Riley Green To Release Seven-Song Project ‘Behind The Bar’ July 2

Green previously notched the No. 1 hit "There Was This Girl"

Riley Green, who took home the ACM New Male Artist of the Year honor in 2020, will release a seven-song collection titled Behind The Bar on July 2 (BMLG Records). The project follows his full-length debut album, Different ’Round Here, from 2019.

Green co-wrote every track on the seven-song project, including his latest single, “If It Wasn’t For Trucks.” He previously notched a No. 1 hit with the Gold-certified “There Was This Girl,” and followed with the fan-backed, Platinum-selling ballad “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.”

In celebration of the project’s release, Riley will host a livestream of his sold out show Thursday, July 1 at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago, beginning at 8 p.m. CT.

“I’ve always enjoyed writing songs and one of the biggest tools I’ve used over the years to shape my songwriting is playing those songs on the road for fans and gauging their reactions,” Green said via a press release. “I’m looking forward to releasing BEHIND THE BAR and getting to play those songs on the road this summer.”

See the full track list for Behind The Bar below:

1. Behind The Bar (Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana)

2. That’s What I’ve Been Told (Riley Green, Chris Dubois, Bobby Pinson)

3. If It Wasn’t For Trucks (Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana)

4. Put ‘Em On Mine (Riley Green, Wyatt McCubbin, Jonathan Singleton)

5. That Was Us (featuring Jessi Alexander) (Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Thomas Rhett)

6. I Let A Damn Good Woman Leave (Riley Green, Brent Cobb, Adam Hood, Scotch Taylor)

7. That’s My Dixie (Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Randy Montana)