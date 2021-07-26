WATCH: Jimmie Allen Appears On ‘Family Feud’

</noscript> </div>

The artist behind the Bettie James album, joined by a team of his family and friends, faced off against Catfish host Nev Schulman and his family. When asked to name something that people secretly do in the bathtub, Allen’s answer was odd — but when considering just how busy the artist, entrepreneur, festival organizer, musical artist, avid sportsman, and more is daily, it makes sense.

“Sleep,” he states bluntly. Though not the vaunted number one answer, “sleep” does show up on the big board, giving the Allen Family control of the game. As well, upon getting a #1 answer during the final round — which Allen and family won decisively — the “Freedom Was A Highway” vocalist broke down into an impromptu dance that amused Harvey, Schulman, and the studio audience.

</noscript> </div> For the program, Allen named a team including his wife, Lexi Gale, actor Dexter Darden, his father-in-law Tyrone Gale, and country artist Matt Stell. In addition, $25,000 in proceeds from their appearance were donated to an organization called Duffy’s Hope, a non-profit service provider for “at-risk and hard-to-reach youth ages 12-17.” Allen also recently announced that his Saturday, Aug. 7 Bettie James Fest event in his hometown of Milton, Delaware, has sold out. He will host and headline the event held at the Hudson Fields amphitheater. The festival lineup includes DJ Jazzy Jeff, Neon Union, Hero the Band, and more. Marcus K. Dowling Embedded from www.youtube.com



