Luke Bryan Was Hesitant to Record His Hit “Drunk on You”

In 2012, Luke Bryan released “Drunk on You,” but initially he wasn’t sure about recording the track, he recently revealed to Kelleigh Bannen on Essentials Radio on Apple Music.

Bryan said there was a key lyric which was penned by Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, and Josh Kear, that made him hesitant to record the song.

“What’s happening with me is ’Drunk on You,’ I wasn’t crazy about it,” he told Bannen. “The speakers go, boom, boom. I would say, and Jake Owen and I have talked about it, we couldn’t determine whether that was cheesy or not, and it was throwing us.”

Bryan ultimately recorded “Drunk on You,” and it became a No. 1 hit and a 5x multi-platinum hit, as well as a staple of Bryan’s concerts. Bryan told Bannen that when he’s in the writing room, he aims to create a moment that will ultimately connect to fans in concert.

“I write for the live show period, and I pick songs for the live show,” he said. “And then, I think that’s just the way I’ve always been. I envision everything I’ve ever done on, my first envision is what will the crowd do? Period. I feel like if the crowd is doing, if they’re crying on ’Drink a Beer,’ they’re going to be crying in their car on the radio.”