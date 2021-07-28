Jimmie Allen Signs on as Executive Music Producer for Netflix Series

Jimmie Allen is already known as a singer, songwriter, music executive and author–now is is adding “Executive Music Producer” to his list of credits.

The “Freedom Was A Highway” hitmaker has signed on as the executive music producer for the Netflix sports reality series Titletown High, which debuts Aug. 27. A previously unreleased Allen song, “Big in a Small Town,” is set as the theme song for the show.

“It’s full of football and drama, it’s a good one!!!…Can’t wait for y’all to watch,” Allen said via Instagram in announcing his role in the series.

According to Valdosta Daily Times, Jason Sciavicco (creator of the 2006 MTV reality series Two-A-Days), will direct the show, which follows Georgia high school football team The Valdosta Wildcats through its first season with head coach Rush Propst. The show will concentrate on the daily lives of the members of the team–including stories of love and rivalry.

Allen also recently released the expanded “Gold Edition” of his 2020 EP Bettie James, while his collaboration with Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was A Highway” is earning country radio airplay. He also just celebrated the release of his book, My Voice Is A Trumpet.