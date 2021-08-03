Premiere: Trio Trousdale Urges Fans To Appreciate Every Moment With “This Is It”

Newcomer trio Trousdale blends elements of Americana with sleek pop, and for their latest single, “This Is It,” they urge listeners to slow down and appreciate the present moment.

The trio’s Quinn D’Andrea, Georgia Greene and Lauren Jones first gained followers via TikTok, making fans of fellow artists including Dan+Shay, Jonas Brothers and more. They have earned millions of streams for their song “Wouldn’t Come Back,” and a cover of The Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” They issued the debut EP Look Around earlier this year, which also included “Better Off” and “Happy Anymore.”

The trio’s members are the writers and producers on the song, while the newly-issued video was helmed by Nina Kramer.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

One of our major goals as a band is to uplift and empower women, and that starts with us – not only our example as songwriters and musicians, but in who we choose to work with. We had the pleasure of working with an entirely female crew that day, and the energy on-set was incredible. There’s such a baseline of understanding when working with other women. Communication is easier, and there’s no fear of not being heard or needing to prove ourselves, which we’ve felt many times in the past.

How does the video bring your song to life?

We’ve been playfully calling “This Is It” our friendship anthem. The music video is bright, goofy and makes us look a lot cooler than we actually feel. We also had a higher production value than anything we’ve made in the past, and it was unbelievably cool having such an incredible team to help bring our vision to life. We wrote this song about stopping to appreciate the simple joys that often go unnoticed, and we think the video really showcases those small moments of friendship and happiness that are worth remembering.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

When watching this video, we want our fans to see themselves and their own friendships reflected back at them. We feel so lucky to have found each other, not only as collaborators but as genuine best friends. We hope the video empowers you to surround yourself with people that love you for who you are, just as we have.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

We watched the first cut of the video together and immediately screamed with excitement. As soon as we saw the first shot, we knew the video was more than we could’ve ever dreamed it would be. We were laughing at how ridiculous and cool we looked simultaneously, and couldn’t be more blown away with the talented crew who worked on this video with us.