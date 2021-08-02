Maren Morris Marks First Concert Performance in 16 Months

“I CAN STILL MAKE CHEYENNE,” Maren Morris posted on Instagram, as the celebrated her July 28 performance at Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in Wyoming, marking her first concert performance in 16 months. The festival ran from July 23-Aug. 1, 2021. In her Instagram post, Morris shared a series of glamorous performance shots from her set, and also reflected on the changes the past months have brought.

“This was our first show in 16 months. Our band had a few babies, a couple side projects and some soul searching in between, but d*** it feels good to be back in business,” she said.

Morris and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child, son Hayes, on March 23, 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to force the shutdown of music tours around the globe.

Morris has a handful of shows slated through the end of the year, including two near Nashville, Tennessee. On Aug. 3, she will perform for the charity event Together Feeding Nashville: Benefiting Feeding Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee, and on Sept. 25, she is slated to perform as part of the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee.