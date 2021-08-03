Keith Urban & P!nk’s ‘One Too Many’ Marks Urban’s 43rd Top 10 Country Radio Hit

</noscript> </div>

Upon the release of his latest album The Speed Of Now: Part 1, Keith Urban told Variety of P!nk that “There’s a lot of great singers [that] know how to use their voice really well. But she’s one of those rare, rare artists who can tell the story when she sings – really tell the story – and I feel it. And it doesn’t matter if it’s ‘Get This Party Started’ or something from The Greatest Showman, the complete opposite ends of things…all the strength, rawness, courage, swagger – all the colors of humanity, I always feel that when she sings.”

Regarding P!nk’s slowly emerging country crossover acclaim, “One Too Many” represents the legendary pop artist’s second country top-ten hit, joining her 2016 Kenny Chesney collaboration “Setting the World on Fire.” As for Urban, his first Billboard Country Airplay top-ten moment occurred in the summer of 2000 with “Your Everything.” As for his 40th top-ten hit, he achieved that standard in October 2019 with the Eric Church, Ryan Tyndell, and Jeff Hyde-penned ballad “We Were.”