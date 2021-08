Keith Urban & P!nk’s ‘One Too Many’ Marks Urban’s 43rd Top 10 Country Radio Hit

Two decades and 40-plus country radio hits later, and with his duet with P!nk for single “One Too Many,” Australian country star Keith Urban has scored his 43rd Top 10 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Urban was tied with Toby Keith in fifth place for most Top 10 Billboard Country Airplay chart hits. Urban’s 43rd top-ten smash now gives him sole ownership of that ranking behind George Strait with 61 Top 10 tracks, followed by Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw, with 58 each, and Alan Jackson has 51 top-ten country radio singles in his career.

Upon the release of his latest album The Speed Of Now: Part 1, Keith Urban told Variety of P!nk that “There’s a lot of great singers [that] know how to use their voice really well. But she’s one of those rare, rare artists who can tell the story when she sings – really tell the story – and I feel it. And it doesn’t matter if it’s ‘Get This Party Started’ or something from The Greatest Showman, the complete opposite ends of things…all the strength, rawness, courage, swagger – all the colors of humanity, I always feel that when she sings.”

Regarding P!nk’s slowly emerging country crossover acclaim, “One Too Many” represents the legendary pop artist’s second country top-ten hit, joining her 2016 Kenny Chesney collaboration “Setting the World on Fire.” As for Urban, his first Billboard Country Airplay top-ten moment occurred in the summer of 2000 with “Your Everything.” As for his 40th top-ten hit, he achieved that standard in October 2019 with the Eric Church, Ryan Tyndell, and Jeff Hyde-penned ballad “We Were.”