Luke Bryan Will Head Back To ‘American Idol’ For Season 20

Luke Bryan is returning to American Idol for its 20th season, along with fellow returning judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest. The upcoming season will mark the show’s fifth airing on ABC.

The auditions for the upcoming season will launch this month, as “Idol Across America” returns, with a live virtual nationwide search for the next American Idol. The competition will take place in all 50 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., and will give aspiring music artists an opportunity to perform face-to-face with an Idol producer, through any official audition date.

“Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with ‘Idol’ on ABC,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on ‘Idol.’”

An air date for the new season has not been announced. Last season’s winner was Chayce Beckham, who released the track “23” after his Idol win. During his time on Idol, Beckham included some country covers, offering up renditions of Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” and “Fire Away,” as well as Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather.” Following his Idol win, Beckham later joined Bryan’s set at Pepsi’s Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida, as Bryan brought Beckham onstage for a duet on the hit “Huntin,’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day.”