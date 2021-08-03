Garth Brooks To Reassess Upcoming Stadium Tour Dates Following COVID-19 Surge

After upcoming shows in Missouri and Nebraska, concerts for the remainder of the year will be reassessed

Garth Brooks is in the midst of his current stadium tour, with upcoming shows set for Kansas City, Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 7 and Lincoln, Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14.

According to a statement from Brooks’ team on Tuesday (Aug. 3), following the Nebraska show on the 14th, the tour will have a three-week window with no shows scheduled and will use the time to reassess whether they will continue with the remaining shows slated through the end of the year, due a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. Additionally, they will not be going forward with the on-sale date for an upcoming show slated for Sept. 4 at Seattle, Washington’s Lumen Field.

Other upcoming stadium concert dates that have previously been announced include stops in Cincinnati (Sept. 18), Charlotte, North Carolina (Sept. 25), Baltimore (Oct. 2), and Boston (Oct. 9). Following a 16-month touring halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooks relaunched his stadium tour in Las Vegas on July 10, and has previously played in Salt Lake City on July 17 and Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 23.

“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” said Brooks in the statement. “We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”

On Saturday, July 31, Brooks was also set to hold a concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, though the show was ultimately postponed due to heavy rain and lightning, shortly after performances from Chris Young, Emmylou Harris and Trisha Yearwood. During Monday’s (Aug. 2) Inside Studio G, Brooks said that there is a new Nashville date in the works.

“There is a rescheduled date that we are working with but we can’t confirm it yet.. but it’s not anywhere as soon as I would like it…because you have to remember this is an NFL stadium, so all of a sudden you are dealing with NFL games, practices…and–oh, wait a minute–maybe there’s other people playing stadiums, too.”

An onsite clinic–an idea spearheaded by Kansas City officials–will be set up at Brooks’ Kansas City, Missouri show, aimed at encouraging attendees to get their COVID-19 vaccination prior to Brooks’ concert. For his part, Brooks has also been encouraging fans to stay safe. During an Inside Studio G segment, Brooks said of the rising COVID-19 cases, “It’s getting real sticky out there,” and encouraged fans, saying, “Follow all the rules, make your own rules up, too. You can’t be safe enough. You can’t be cautious enough. Keep your space. Keep your distance.”

He also advised those attending his Kansas City show to “please feel free to wear the masks at the concert. Nobody is going to look at you strange, I promise.”