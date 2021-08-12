Carrie Underwood Earns Two GMA Dove Awards Nominations

Earlier this year, Carrie Underwood released My Savior, her first collection of gospel songs. The album featured Underwood’s soaring, powerful vocals as she offered her renditions of classic church hymns including “The Old Rugged Cross” and “I Surrender All.”

When the nominations for this year’s GMA Dove Awards were announced this week, Underwood was among the nominees. My Savior earned a nomination for Best Country/Roots/Bluegrass Album of the Year, while Underwood’s duet with gospel legend CeCe Winans on “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” is nominated for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year.

Underwood previously earned a GMA Dove Award in 2006, when her debut single “Jesus, Take The Wheel” won for Country Recorded Song of the Year.

Earlier this year, Underwood fans watched as Underwood performed songs from My Savior at country music’s Mother Church, the Ryman Auditorium, during her My Savior: Live From The Ryman concert. The performance was later released on DVD on July 23.

This year’s GMA Dove Awards are slated to take place Oct. 19, before an in-person audience at Nashville’s Lipscomb University. Among the evening’s most-nominated artists are Steven Furtick with 10 nominations, Wayne Haun (eight), for King & Country (six), Elevation Worship and Brandon Lake (seven each) and CeCe Winans (five).

During this year’s ACM Awards, Underwood gave one of the night’s most powerful performances, as she performed a medley of hymns from the My Savior album, and collaborated with Winans on “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.”



