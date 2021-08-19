BEXAR’s “Key To Life” Highlights The Importance Of Enjoying Time With Loved Ones

</noscript> </div>

Country band BEXAR’s — Chris Ryan and Logan Turner — latest single and video for “Key To Life” has a poignant message attached to it: “We hope the fans take away the simplicity of the message of the song by seeing us walk into these different scenarios with people enjoying different aspects of genuine human interaction,” the tandem tells CMT.

Ryan and Turner met during a CMA Fest writing session in East Nashville and used Ryan’s hometown of Bexar County, TX, as the group’s naming inspiration. Their self-released 2018 debut EP has accumulated over 25 million streams, leading them to Warner Nashville. They are currently working on a forthcoming follow-up release, their major-label debut EP BEAR, due September 3, 2021.

Director Quinton Cook achieved the novel look and feel of the clip by basing the concept around a series of one-take shots intended to show people enjoying themselves and the company of others in four completely different walks of life. “We were blown away the first time we saw it. It was amazing to have this idea go from inception to execution with an amazing director like Quinton,” says BEXAR. “At the end of the day, being with and enjoying time with the ones you love is what life is all about and that is really the message we wanted to get across with the song,” the band says regarding the video’s larger creative goals.

As a launching point into greater things to come, the video’s release precedes Bexar opening for Keith Urban during his five-night in eight-day run at Caesar’s Palace from September 17-25, 2021. Tickets are available by clicking here.