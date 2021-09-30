Pistol Annies Announce A Christmas Album, “Hell Of A Holiday,” Out On October 22

Hell Of A Holiday is the first Pistol Annies release since 2018's Interstate Gospel

Pistol Annies — the trio of Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley, and Ashley Monroe — have announced they are coming together for Hell Of A Holiday, a Christmas album due on October 22.

A recent social media post by the trio stated, “It’s gonna be a Hell of a Holiday y’all! Our first Christmas album will be out Oct 22 💚❤️🎄.” Vinyl and CD copies are currently available for pre-order along with other album-themed merchandise. It was also announced that a single entitled “Snow Globe” will premiere on October 1.

It’s gonna be a Hell of a Holiday y’all! Our first Christmas album will be out Oct 22 💚❤️🎄 Preorder vinyl + CD here: https://t.co/oyhzENkbnz now! Digital preorder + first song “Snow Globe” ❄️🌎 out at midnight ET tonight. pic.twitter.com/NvlJm36uwq — Pistol Annies (@PistolAnnies) September 30, 2021

Hell Of A Holiday marks the first Pistol Annies release since 2018’s Billboard Country Album chart-topper Interstate Gospel, which featured the single “Got My Name Changed Back.” However, the tease of new material may have been prematurely leaked this week from a somewhat unexpected source: Mayor of Columbia, TN Chaz Molder. Via Twitter, he posted a shot with the Pistol Annies and wrote, Today, I was honored to welcome to @ColumbiaTNUSA @mirandalambert & the @PistolAnnies incl @ashleymonroe & @guitarleena. Seeing them shoot music video in our town, on the same stage (@The_Mulehouse) where I had pre-school performances as a kid, was a moment I’ll never forget.”

Today, I was honored to welcome to @ColumbiaTNUSA @mirandalambert & the @PistolAnnies incl @ashleymonroe & @guitarleena. Seeing them shoot music video in our town, on the same stage (@The_Mulehouse) where I had pre-school performances as a kid, was a moment I’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/Vl700Xvp1V — Chaz Molder (@chazmolder) September 27, 2021

There is no word if the Pistol Annies’ music video was for “Snow Globe,” or for one of the twelve other tracks on the album. Related, the album’s tracklist has also been made available. It is as follows:

1. Hell of a Holiday

2. Snow Globe

3. Harlan County Coal

4. Come On Christmas Time

5. If we make it through December

6. Make You Blue

7. Leanin’ on Jesus

8. The Only Thing I wanted

9. Believing

10. Happy Birthday

11. Sleigh Ride

12. Joy

13. Auld Lang Syne