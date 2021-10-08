Music The Roundup: New Music From Willie Jones, Reba McEntire, Chase Rice, And More Old Dominion and Stephanie Jacques are also featured by Marcus K. Dowling 1h ago This week, CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits features more output with hit-making potential from past, present, and future country stars. Click here to take a listen to the following tunes. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Willie Jones – Get Low, Get High Shreveport, LA-born and now Nashville-based Willie Jones is “super excited” to let listeners hear his expanded palette of sounds as he’s in the studio working on new material. “Get Low, Get High,” a jazzy yet breezy pop tune borrowing some New Orleans brass swagger, is his latest and highlights this expanded expectation of his hit-making material. The track is noted, via a press release, as “a soulful lesson on navigating the highs and lows that life has to offer,” plus, as is usual for Jones of late, offering “party-starting” vibes that end up turning into “rowdy crowd singalongs in the process.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Reba McEntire feat. Dolly Parton – Does He Love You Regarding her latest collaboration with Dolly Parton for the “revisited” version of her 1993 hit “Does He Love You,” McEntire told Apple Music’s Hunter Kelly about singing with the icon, “I don’t know how many takes she did. Probably one. It was so powerful. It was just, oh my gosh, gave me chills.” The track is from the “Fancy” vocalist’s now released Revived Remixed Revisited collection of her classic anthems. Naming her favorite of the trio, she continued, “I love Revisited probably more than the other two because, to me, it just slowed things down and gave a more peaceful approach.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Chase Rice – If I Were Rock & Roll “As I sat down to write this song at my dining room table, with nothing but a guitar and the line ’If I Were Jesus,’ inspired by Bruce Springsteen’s ’If I Was the Priest,’ I wanted to incorporate all of the things that have been such a huge influence in my life into the lyrics,” says Chase Rice via a press release about his follow up to chart-topping Florida Georgia Line collaboration “Drinkin’ Beer, Talkin’ God, Amen.” “It’s a very personal, real song to me that I think a lot of people will relate to.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Stephanie Jacques – Because of That Singer-songwriter Stephanie Jacques’ latest, “Because of That,” pulls into direct focus the palpable fears and poignant hopes of African-Americans nationwide as the reparational days and months follow the difficulties of 2020. The Nashville-based performer has also gained renown for her work with sports franchises, including the Golden State Warriors, Oakland Athletics and Raiders, plus the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers. Moreover, she’s also appeared at the Grammy Awards. Raised alongside adopted siblings by her grandmother after her mother died at 26, her storytelling ability, in considerable measure, comes from the hardships she experienced during her youth. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Old Dominion – No Hard Feelings Regarding the crafting of Time, Tequila and Therapy — the new album upon which earnest, organic rocker “No Hard Feelings” is featured — Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells Apple Music’s Kelleigh Bannen that getting out of Nashville to the more relaxed environs of Asheville, NC profoundly influenced their creativity. “It’s such a cool little creative community and there’s a great little studio there called Echo Mountain. They’ve got a nice little band house for us to hang out in and so we just kind of lived out there for three weeks and did our thing.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Marcus K. Dowling CMT News about Paramount+ FAQ/Help CMT One Country Jobs Terms of Use Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Copyright Closed Captioning Partners Ad Choices Keep Viacom TV Ratings facebook Twitter Instagram © 2021 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc. ShowsTV ScheduleFull EpisodesCMT Artists of the YearCMT Campfire SessionsCMT CrossroadsCMT DocumentariesCMT Giants: Charley PrideCMT Hot 20 CountdownCMT Music AwardsDallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The TeamRacing WivesSkyville LiveLive TVMusicCMT Artists of the YearCMT CrossroadsCMT Hot 20 CountdownCMT Music AwardsCMT Music 12 Pack CountdownCMT Next Women of CountryMusic News & PlaylistsMusic VideosLet Freedom Sing!NewsRadioParamount+