CMT Presents Next Women of Country ‘All Song No Static’ Tour Featuring Maddie and Tae

Callista Clark and Sacha will join Maddie and Tae on the 16-city, 2022 “CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Your,” kicking off January 6th in Oklahoma City, through February. The CMT tour will make stops in Atlanta, Boston, Houston, Nashville, and New York. Tickets will become available beginning this Friday, October 29th at 10 AM CT at MaddieandTae.com and CMT.com.

“We are so excited to have CMT’s Next Women of Country tour back on the road and to announce our favorite dynamic duo Maddie & Tae as headliners!” shared Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent, CMT. “I’ve loved having the opportunity to watch their careers soar since we first welcomed them into our program in 2015, and equally thrilled Callista and Sacha – two of our brightest newcomers – will have the opportunity to share the stage and be part of such an amazing tour.”

Maddie & Tae — members of the CMT’s Next Women of Country class of 2015 — have seen success with hit songs, including their Double Platinum-certified single “Die from a Broken Heart.” They have also been nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the upcoming 55th Annual CMA Awards. As for Callista Clark and Sacha, the former was recently named the only Country artist in BILLBOARD’s “21 under 21” list. As for Canadian singer-songwriter Sacha, she is a member of CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country in 2021 and continues to build buzz on both sides of the border.

2022 “CMT Next Women of Country Tour” Dates

Jan 6 – Town Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

Jan 7 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

Jan 12 – Brighton Music Hall- Boston, MA

Jan 13 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

Jan 14 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

Jan 15 – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, PA

Jan 19 – Moonshine Beach- San Diego, CA

Jan 20 – The Roxy – West Hollywood, CA

Jan 21 – Club Rodeo Rio – San Jose, CA

Jan 22 – Goldfield Trading Post – Sacramento, CA

Feb 3 – Elevation at The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

Feb 4 – The Castle Theater – Bloomington, IL

Feb 5 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH

Feb 10 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

Feb 11 – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

Feb 12 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

For updates and to join the conversation, visit NextWomen.CMT.com, follow @CMT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok and use #CMTNextWomen to join the conversation.