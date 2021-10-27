CMT INTERVIEW AND PREMIERE: Drake Milligan Talks “Dreamsville” Film, New EP, George Strait, And More

</noscript> </div>

Marcus K. Dowling, CMT: So, can you take me into how your dream team of players came together for your EP? It’s a who’s who of 50 years of country music. It’s awe-inspiring.

Drake Milligan: [Producer] Brandon Hood and I created a strong production and songwriting bond, plus he gets what I want to accomplish and where I’m coming from. One of the first people I knew in Nashville was Tony Brown. So, in my world, there’s often only Elvis and George Strait, so given that Tony worked with both of them, he was an ideal person for me to meet. But I didn’t just want to go out there and make what would be a straight-up “George Strait record.” So, we painted those edges a little bit, with [other players familiar to working with Strait] like [fiddle player] Stuart Duncan and [steel guitarist] Paul Franklin, who I realized, while recording the EP, that I’d been listening to my whole life—hearing them coming through the headphones flooded back a bunch of childhood memories. There are also guys like [drummer] Chris McHugh, who played on all of Keith Urban’s albums, and I have him playing on a Western swing track, so it’s cool to hear a more rock-style guy like that playing something classic and keeping the style fresh. I also have to mention [legendary blind country/gospel pianist] Gordon Mote, a pianist I refuse to do a session without. Every time I get into the studio with those guys, I’m blown away.

CMT: So, as far as working with guys like these, tell me about a moment where you heard one of them play something that made you remember why you love these creators and this particular style of music you’re cultivating?

DM: Paul Franklin was playing on a demo of mine recently, and he played a steel guitar lick that felt just like something he’d played on [George Strait’s 2001 hit] “Run.” At that exact moment, hearing that lick confirmed why I love “Run” so much. Piecing together moments like that by getting to listen to these players’ touches in person and dig into them is fun.