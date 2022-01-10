Watch: Michael Ray’s “Whiskey and Rain” is No. 1 – The News Made Him Cry

Michael Ray wiped his tears with one hand while he held his cell phone with his other to record a thank you video to fans, his team and country radio. He just found out “Whiskey and Rain” is his fourth No. 1 song, and he’s overwhelmed.
“We did it, man!” Ray said, his voice thick with emotion. “I woke up this morning, and ’Whiskey and Rain” is No. 1 at country radio right now. This one is special. I just want to say thank y’all so much. What a way to start a year.”
Josh Thompson and Jesse Frasure wrote the song, the first single from Ray’s seven-song EP “Higher Education.” While Ray didn’t write it, the song’s traditional country sound and themes have bloomed in his heart since he was a child.