CMT PREMIERE: Billy Strings Turns “Love and Regret” Into Sonic Portrait

Billy Strings' "Love and Regret" is nominated for Best American Roots Performance at the Grammy Awards on April 3.
Billy Strings says his Grammy-nominated “Love and Regret” is a “portrait in words.” The video takes its cues from the song.

“(It’s) about a man who has messed things up with his lover,” Strings said. “So while he’s not thinking straight, he runs off to be alone in the woods and dwells on the past. It’s kind of a literal song, so I think the video just follows that vibe.”

