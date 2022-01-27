Songwriter Tom Douglas Steps Into Spotlight with New Film “LOVE, TOM”

Tom Douglas is the songwriter behind hit songs, including Lady A’s “I Run To You,” Tim McGraw’s “Grown Men Don’t Cry,” and Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me.”

On Feb. 24, Douglas is the one in the spotlight when “LOVE, TOM” – a one-man personal performance film starring Douglas – premieres on Paramount+.

