Watch: Blake Shelton Invites 6 Year Old Awaiting A Heart Transplant to Sing on Stage

Blake Shelton made a big dream for a very small, sick child come true over the weekend when he plucked him out of 6-year-old Wyatt out of the audience and brought him on stage.

Wyatt, who is awaiting a heart transplant, carried a handwritten sign that read: “Your smallest, biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old waiting on a heart transplant.” Shelton knelt down beside the child and read the note to the audience, adding: “Think y’all are having a bad day, put that into perspective right there, man.”

The scene unfolded during Shelton’s show at Choctaw Casinos & Resorts in Choctaw, OK. But, it started days before when his mother shared video of Wyatt on social media when she told him that a kind man gifted him tickets to see Shelton in concert.