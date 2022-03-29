See Pics: Parker McCollum Weds Hallie Ray Light in Chic Ceremony in Tomball, Texas

Parker McCollum is a married man!

The first time CMT Music Awards nominee wed longtime girlfriend Hallie Ray Light in a ceremony in Tomball, Texas, on March 28, according to a post on the bride’s Instagram page.

“Took me 3 years, but she is officially Hallie Ray Light McCollum!” the country singer said before sharing Randy Travis lyrics on his social media accounts. “As long as old men sit and talk about the weather,” he quoted.

His country music buddies couldn’t wait to share their congratulations.

Jordan Davis offered, “Congrats brother 👊👊👊.”

Jake Owen said: “Congrats cowboy.”

Jason Aldean chimed in: “Congrats my man!! Happy for u guys. ❤️”

And Dierks Bentley posted: “Congrats dude!”

McCollum sweetly commented on Light’s post: “My best friend! My bride! I love you baby! You and I till the end of time!”

The couple wed at Boxwood Manor, and from the looks of the pictures and the venue’s website, the wedding was as impressive as the well-wishers.

The bride radiated glamor in her strapless, classic wedding gown with her hair in smooth waves surrounded by enormous sprays of white roses and hydrangeas. The venue boasts 10 acres of landscaped grounds and multiple buildings including cottages for the bride and groom, a chapel and manor for the reception. The couple’s six-tier cake mimicked the clean lines of Light’s dress, but their encrusted wedding bands didn’t skimp on sparkle. The bride’s classic band is lined with diamonds while McCollum’s is a diamond-studded horseshoe.

The happy couple has apparently landed in a tropical destination for their honeymoon. Light shared a photo on her Insta story of a sandy beach dotted with palm trees and bright pink flowers.