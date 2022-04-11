2022 CMT Music Awards: Thomas Rhett, Riley Green Bring ’90s Vibe to “Half of Me”

If you missed the performance the first time, catch CMT Music Awards Extended Cut at 8 p.m. (ET) April 15 on CMT. The bonus version comes with 30 additional minutes of new performances and extra content.

Thomas Rhett and Riley Green transformed Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium into a ‘90s honkytonk with their duet on “Half of Me” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night.

The men didn’t even bother to set up their gear on stage. They brought everyone in close on the floor with the band situated directly behind them. The impact was that the performance felt like it could have happened tonight at the CMT Awards or 30 years ago somewhere in Oklahoma. The screaming fiddle made the cavernous room feel like a middle America dance hall.

The men dressed in white t-shirts and jeans deliver the good ole boy hook, “Half of me wants a cold beer| Yeah, the other half does, too.”

Rhett co-wrote “Half of Me” with his dad Rhett Akins along with Will Bundy and Josh Thompson. “Half of Me” is from is from Rhett’s new album “Where We Started.” The album also includes duets with Katy Perry, Russell Dickerson and Tyler Hubbard.

If you missed the performance the first time, catch CMT Music Awards Extended Cut at 8 p.m. (ET) April 15 on CMT. The bonus version comes with 30 additional minutes of new performances and extra content.