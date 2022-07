Country Newcomer Mikayla Lane Releases Wild West Inspired Music Video For Single, “Ambush”

Mikayla Lane: "We put everything I love into one video - Oklahoma, friends, family, cutting horses, ranching and cattle. It's a very real glimpse into my life."

Emerging country artist Mikayla Lane may only be a teenager, but her knack for storytelling proves that she’s wise beyond her years. On the heels of inking a deal with Red River Publishing and Brown Lee Entertainment, the savvy singer-songwriter released her latest single, “Ambush.”

The mid-tempo track serves as a new chapter for the fierce cowgirl, as it displays her new and approved sound. While penning “Ambush” alongside frequent collaborator John Conrad, the musical risk-taker stepped outside her comfort zone to cultivate a signature sound that embodies her true love for traditional country.

The single “Ambush” is unlike anything country music fans have ever heard from Lane, as the single flawlessly incorporates classic country instrumentals like the fiddle and steel guitar. The old-school spin, pushes her western-esque-like tale about unexpected love along. After using imagery to paint the romantic narrative, the songstress knew she wanted to bring her Southwest vision to life in a music video.



“I wanted to do something different with this video than what we’d done in the past. The song suggests a love story, and I wanted to do something unexpected,” Lane explained to CMT. “So, we put everything I love into one video – Oklahoma, friends, family, cutting horses, ranching and cattle. It’s a very real glimpse into my life. I’ve never seen a music video that gives cutting a spot to shine, and I was really excited to have some of those scenes in there.”

The music video begins with an eye-catching snapshot of red rocks in a wide-open canyon. While sporting a chic western-style ensemble, Lane enters in riding a beautiful horse with a luscious mane. Co-writer turned video director Conrad captured Lane in her element – working in a stable, at a rodeo, and herding cattle.

“The shoot for ’Ambush’ was SO much fun. We were in Oklahoma, so obviously the thing I remember most was the wind. It was so strong that day,” shared Lane.”We filmed some additional scenes that we couldn’t use because my hat blew off, my horse was a little fidgety, and the cattle kept bunching up. No one was enjoying that wind. The scenes with the cattle and the cutting horses were filmed at Tommy Marvin Cutting Horses’ ranch. The Marvins have become dear friends, so spending time with them was great and them allowing us to film on their ranch was a really special memory,” she added.

Lane told CMT that she hopes her listeners learn more about western lifestyle after watching the three-minute video.

“I want everyone to be inspired by western culture and the way of life after watching this video. It’s really important to me, and I want to share it with others to learn about too,” Lane pointed out.

The fast-rising artist said that she was amazed by the final edit and was pleased by the picturesque clips that illustrated the true essence of Oklahoma.

“Seeing the video completed was long-awaited, and the final edits were even more amazing than I expected!” she declared full of excitement. “From the gorgeous shots in the canyon landscape to the ranch-style shots, it was all there, all Oklahoma, and all so exciting.”