Country Newcomer Mikayla Lane Releases Wild West Inspired Music Video For Single, “Ambush”

Emerging country artist Mikayla Lane may only be a teenager, but her knack for storytelling proves that she’s wise beyond her years. On the heels of inking a deal with Red River Publishing and Brown Lee Entertainment, the savvy singer-songwriter released her latest single, “Ambush.”
The mid-tempo track serves as a new chapter for the fierce cowgirl, as it displays her new and approved sound. While penning “Ambush” alongside frequent collaborator John Conrad, the musical risk-taker stepped outside her comfort zone to cultivate a signature sound that embodies her true love for traditional country.
The single “Ambush” is unlike anything country music fans have ever heard from Lane, as the single flawlessly incorporates classic country instrumentals like the fiddle and steel guitar. The old-school spin, pushes her western-esque-like tale about unexpected love along. After using imagery to paint the romantic narrative, the songstress knew she wanted to bring her Southwest vision to life in a music video.