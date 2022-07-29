Country Newcomer Mikayla Lane Releases Wild West Inspired Music Video For Single, “Ambush”

</noscript> </div>

The music video begins with an eye-catching snapshot of red rocks in a wide-open canyon. While sporting a chic western-style ensemble, Lane enters in riding a beautiful horse with a luscious mane. Co-writer turned video director Conrad captured Lane in her element – working in a stable, at a rodeo, and herding cattle.

“The shoot for ’Ambush’ was SO much fun. We were in Oklahoma, so obviously the thing I remember most was the wind. It was so strong that day,” shared Lane.”We filmed some additional scenes that we couldn’t use because my hat blew off, my horse was a little fidgety, and the cattle kept bunching up. No one was enjoying that wind. The scenes with the cattle and the cutting horses were filmed at Tommy Marvin Cutting Horses’ ranch. The Marvins have become dear friends, so spending time with them was great and them allowing us to film on their ranch was a really special memory,” she added.

Lane told CMT that she hopes her listeners learn more about western lifestyle after watching the three-minute video.

“I want everyone to be inspired by western culture and the way of life after watching this video. It’s really important to me, and I want to share it with others to learn about too,” Lane pointed out.

The fast-rising artist said that she was amazed by the final edit and was pleased by the picturesque clips that illustrated the true essence of Oklahoma.

“Seeing the video completed was long-awaited, and the final edits were even more amazing than I expected!” she declared full of excitement. “From the gorgeous shots in the canyon landscape to the ranch-style shots, it was all there, all Oklahoma, and all so exciting.”