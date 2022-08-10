Darius Rucker To Headline New “CMT Storytellers” Episode

Darius Rucker is celebrating not one but two careers of hits when he’s featured in “CMT Storytellers” that will premiere Aug. 31 at 10pm ET/PT on CMT.

Additional encores of the show will air on CMT on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 11p/10c and Sunday, Sept. 4 at 12p/11c and on CMT Music on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8p/7c and Saturday Sept. 10 at 10a/9c and 6p/5c.

The one-hour “CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker” special will include exclusive stories about how the country singer’s hits were born, including songs from his country solo career and from Hootie & the Blowfish.

“There have been so many nights when someone comes up to me after a show and tells me what a song means to them, when they first heard it or how it became a song at a pivotal moment in their life, played at a wedding or even a memorial,” Rucker said. “The way music connects and how the story evolves for each person differently is perhaps the coolest aspect of music, which is what makes a show like CMT Storytellers so special as I think we can always use more moments of connection.”

Brooks & Dunn kicked off the revival of “CMT Storytellers” this spring, performing their hits including “Neon Moon,” “Red Dirt Road” and “Boot Scootin Boogie.” The Storytellers franchise originally aired on VH1 from 1996-2015 and quickly became a cultural touchstone, featuring some of the biggest names in music including Garth Brooks, The Chicks, Pearl Jam, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift, among others.

“CMT Storytellers” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Ladypants Productions’ Patrizia DiMaria. Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna Strassberg is Talent Producer. Directed by Lauren Quinn.