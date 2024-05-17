CMT Roundup: New Music From Mackenzie Carpenter, Koe Wetzel, HunterGirl and more

Country music’s ladies are coming on strong this week with new songs from Ashley Monroe, Mackenzie Carpenter and HunterGirl. Hear these and other can’t miss tracks from artists including Timothy Wayne, Logan Mize and Koe Wetzel on CMT’s new music playlist The Roundup.

Ashley Monroe, “Risen Road”: "I wrote 'Risen Road' in 2015 with two of my favorite people (and amazing artists) Waylon Payne and Brendan Benson. I wanted to paint an honest picture of what my life was like growing up in East Tennessee. The real life details are the truth and part of my story — lovin’ pain pills and lovin’ Jesus — and making it out alive on the other side."

Mackenzie Carpenter, “Sound Of A Heartbreak”: “When coming up with the idea for ‘Sound Of A Heartbreak,’ I was thinking about how most heartbreak songs are about what you’re feeling, but we have all these other senses that play into our emotions,” shared Carpenter. “I wanted to explore what you hear when your heart gets broken or you get bad news. I think we really painted a picture of a girl going crazy from the sound of her heartbreak playing over and over again in her mind.”

HunterGirl, “Bad Boy”: “‘Tennessee Girl’ shows the different sides of my personality,” said HunterGirl. (The EP is home to 'Bad Boy.' “I separate songs into two categories in my head, Blue Jean and Leather Jacket songs. Blue Jean songs are the ones I write in my bedroom opening my diary to the world. Leather Jacket songs are where I want to feel tougher and have fun. Most people have only seen the Blue Jean side of my personality, but with this 6- song EP, I have the chance to show the full picture of me as an artist.”

Timothy Wayne, “God Made A Country Boy”: “I grew up working on our family farm in the summers, working in the fields, bush hogging, mowing, taking care of the horses, and I loved it,” said Wayne. “It taught me a lot about responsibility. It was tough work, but a more simplistic way of life. My parents made a point of teaching me (and my siblings) about respecting others, standing up for beliefs and having manners. And, if you disagree with someone, you can still be respectful toward them. When I heard this song, I really liked the idea behind it and knew I wanted to record it because it really showcases who I am as a person.”

Tristan Tritt, “Sick Of It”: “I wanted to make a song that was about breaking up from the male perspective. Instagram kept showing me these funny videos of guys dancing at a bar with their friends, with captions like ‘she's broke. I'm up’ then immediately cut to the same guy drunk and crying about the girl he just lost. Ironically, I wrote this song while I was in a relationship that ended soon after but the inspiration was that this perspective isnt something you hear about too often. The ‘colorful’ language paints a more realistic picture of what young men go through after having their heart broken. I'm certainly guilty of over-indulging, and then making the mistake of texting (or worse...calling) my ex. The ‘hangxiety’ is very real! My advice is if you're gonna go out with your friends and you're prone to caving in, just give someone your damn phone...before it's too late.”

Logan Mize, “I Hold You”: “I’ve been a fan of Stephen Wilson Jr. since the first demo I heard of his, which was ‘I Hold You,’” Mize said. “I’ve been itching to put my spin on it since, and I’m thankful I was trusted with it.”

Koe Wetzel, “Sweet Dreams”: “I had an R&B type song in mind, like something off Usher’s Confessions album, with a badass drumbeat and a really cool melody. I had written in my notes a few weeks earlier: ‘Sweet Dreams,’” Wetzel said. “When we got to the Sonic Ranch in El Paso, we tried it. We stepped back to look at the song and got really excited about the way it came out.”

Happy Landing, "Lose The Gun": “I wrote Lose The Gun in the stairwell before our show last fall in Orange County, CA," said singer Matty Hendley. "It probably took me 10 minutes. That hardly ever happens. It was like the words were already written and I just needed to put them down on paper. I realized recently that there is a deep connection to this song with my own life…there’s a lot of resistance to give yourself whole to something. A big one for me was pursuing my passion for music. Better off dying with an undivided heart.”

Albums out today: