Carrie Underwood: George Michael’s Influence

After word spread on Christmas day (Dec. 25) that pop icon George Michael had died, artists from every genre spoke out about the influence he’d had on their music.
Carrie Underwood was one of them, and according to her social media post, it was an influence she hadn’t shared before.
I never told him (mainly because I thought I'd freak him out) but #georgemichael has always been such an influence on me. As a child, his was the first voice I could pick out of the sea of voices I heard on the radio. Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing. I will forever regret not letting him know…Thank you, George, for giving the world your gifts…may you rest in peace.
Michael, 53, was first famous as one half of the British pop duo Wham! in the early ’80s, and then as a solo artist in the late ’80s and beyond.