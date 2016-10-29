Sam Hunt Reportedly Engaged to His Montevallo Muse

Hearts Are Breaking All Over the Country

We’re only two days into 2017, but we already have a sneaking suspicion this will be a big year for Sam Hunt.

First, the “Make You Miss Me” singer rang in the new year by dropping a bombshell of a song titled “Drinkin’ Too Much,” his first new track in more than two years.

Now, hearts are breaking all over the country to the news that Hunt is officially off the market.

People has confirmed that Hunt popped the question to girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler.

The Georgia native spoke directly to Hannah Lee at the end of his new tune, singing:

Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you.

Nobody can love you like I do.

I don’t know what I’m gonna say to you

But I know there ain’t no way, I know there ain’t no way

No there ain’t no way we’re through.

And it looks like his plan worked! The double platinum-certified artist has been dropping hints about his relationship via Instagram while he travels the world with Fowler and his friends over the past couple of months.

Mohaler! A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

Here’s hoping this means for some great new music from Hunt in the new year.