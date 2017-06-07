Florida Georgia Line: “Having a Little Hubbard”

What a Christmas gift this will be for Florida Georgia Line. Because this December is when frontman Tyler Hubbard’s baby will arrive.

Hubbard and his wife Hayley are expecting their first child, and she told People about the first hint of mother’s intuition when it woke her up in the middle of the night.

“We’d just gotten back from California, and I wasn’t sleeping,” she said. “I woke up one night and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I’m pregnant.’

“So I took a test the next morning and I couldn’t even contain myself, I was so excited. I honestly didn’t have time to think of how to surprise Tyler, so I just jumped back into bed and showed him the pregnancy stick.”

She added that even though she is in the thick of morning sickness, she is not sitting around feeling sorry for herself. She’s staying busy with her charity work and her lifestyle website, TheVogueTrip.com.

And because Hayley is such a big believer in social media, it’s likely that she’ll continue to share all pregnancy and baby news on Instagram like she did when she made the announcement on Wednesday (June 7).

“Today’s finally here and we can share our great news!!” she wrote. “We’re having a little Hubbard!! … Beyond excited for this new chapter and even more excited to see @thubbmusic be a dad! Our hearts are so happy!”





