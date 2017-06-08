2017 CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini Spotlights “Legends”

New Single Is First Track From Her Upcoming Album

Kelsea Ballerini found herself surrounded on Wednesday night (June 7) when she took her brand new song “Legends” outdoors at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

Fans closed in on the small stage, and nearly everyone was holding a “Kelsea” sign, a “Legends” sign or a phone to capture her barefoot, fresh-air performance.

Ballerini did her singing alone on the lighted stage, while her full band backed her from a bigger stage behind her and the crowd.

“Legends” is the lead single off her upcoming album, and Ballerini co-wrote it with Hillary Lindsey and Forest Glen Whitehead.