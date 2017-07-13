Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney in Top 10 of Billboard‘s “Top Money Makers”

Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney have landed in the Top 10 of Billboard‘s “Top Money Makers of 2016.” The list of highest-paid musical acts of all genres was released Thursday (July 13).

Beyoncé topped the report with revenues of $62.1 million — $20 million more than the No. 2 act, Guns N’ Roses. Of that total, the bulk of Beyoncé’s money came from touring ($54.7 million) followed by music sales ($4.3 million), streaming ($1.9 million) and publishing ($1.3 million).

She and Guns N’ Roses were followed by Bruce Springsteen, Drake, Adele, Coldplay and Justin Bieber.

Bryan landed at No. 8 with a total of $27.3 million encompassing touring ($23.3 million), streaming ($2.1 million), sales ($1.4 million) and publishing ($594,700).

With Kanye West at No. 9, Chensey is at No. 10 with a total of $25.4 million, including touring ($23.5 million), sales ($1.1 million), streaming ($443,800) and publishing ($335,600).

With all of the country acts generating their greatest income through touring, the Billboard list also includes:

14. Carrie Underwood ($19.9 million)

18. Garth Brooks ($16 million)

22. Dixie Chicks ($14.8 million)

23. Florida Georgia Line ($14.6 million)

25. Jason Aldean ($14.3 million)

28. Zac Brown Band ($12.8 million)

35. Keith Urban ($11.4 million)

41. Blake Shelton ($9.8 million)

45. Jimmy Buffett ($9.1 million)